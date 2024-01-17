ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was ₹518.5 and the close price was ₹518.6. The stock reached a high of ₹520.2 and a low of ₹513.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹74,537.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹615.55 and ₹380.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,638 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 517.8. The bid price is 519.3, while the offer price is 519.55. The offer quantity stands at 3000, and the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 12,555,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
