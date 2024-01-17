Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 518.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.6 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 518.5 and the close price was 518.6. The stock reached a high of 520.2 and a low of 513.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 74,537.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 615.55 and 380.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:44 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance January futures opened at 516.4 as against previous close of 519.6

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 517.8. The bid price is 519.3, while the offer price is 519.55. The offer quantity stands at 3000, and the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 12,555,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 513.85 and a high price of 520.2 for the current day.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹518.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the BSE, there were 17,638 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 518.6.

