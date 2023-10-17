ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at 533.55, up 0.46% from yesterday's 531.1

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at ₹533.55, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹531.1 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock closed at ₹533.55, with a 0.46% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹531.1. The net change in the stock price was ₹2.45.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Life Insurance Company 641.85 11.65 1.85 690.9 457.95 137958.99 SBI Life Insurance Company 1345.4 23.6 1.79 1392.1 1039.25 134660.38 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 533.55 2.45 0.46 615.55 380.95 76754.98 Aditya Birla Capital 182.7 2.45 1.36 199.4 108.15 44176.75 General Insurance Corporation Of India 226.35 2.8 1.25 239.65 119.5 39710.84 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock today was ₹528.3, while the high price was ₹535.5.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 533.05 as against previous close of 531.4 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 533.5. The bid price is 535.3 and the offer price is 535.45. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest stands at 9639000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Icici Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd stock is 380.70, while the 52-week high price is 615.60.

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.85 (+7.34%) & ₹3.6 (+4.35%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.0 (-30.74%) & ₹4.15 (-39.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 531.18 10 Days 544.88 20 Days 562.35 50 Days 559.31 100 Days 549.20 300 Days 491.82

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 13 13 14 14 Buy 9 9 9 9 Hold 6 6 6 5 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 1 1 1 1

