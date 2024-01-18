Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 518.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.45 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of 518.5 and a close price of 518.6. The stock had a high of 520.2 and a low of 513.85. The market capitalization of the company was 74,371.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 615.55 and the 52-week low was 380.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹516.45, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹518.6

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 516.45, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹518.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 42,766 shares. The closing price for the stock was 518.6.

