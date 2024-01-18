ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares plummet in trading

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of ₹518.5 and a close price of ₹518.6. The stock had a high of ₹520.2 and a low of ₹513.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹74,371.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹615.55 and the 52-week low was ₹380.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.