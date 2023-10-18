ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed today at 521.4, down -2.28% from yesterday's 533.55

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at ₹534.05 and closed at ₹531.10 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹535.50 and a low of ₹528.30 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹76,811.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹615.55, while the 52-week low is ₹380.95. On the BSE, a total volume of 54,127 shares was traded.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock closed at ₹521.4 today, which represents a decrease of 2.28% from the previous day's closing price of ₹533.55. The net change in price was -12.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|643.2
|1.35
|0.21
|690.9
|457.95
|138249.16
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1352.55
|4.55
|0.34
|1392.1
|1039.25
|135376.02
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|521.4
|-12.15
|-2.28
|615.55
|380.95
|75007.11
|Aditya Birla Capital
|180.55
|-2.05
|-1.12
|199.4
|108.15
|43656.88
|General Insurance Corporation Of India
|222.95
|-3.9
|-1.72
|239.65
|119.5
|39114.35
The current day's low price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock is ₹512.4, while the high price is ₹526.55.
The 52-week low price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is ₹380.70, while the 52-week high price is ₹615.60.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 520.5. The bid price is 521.0 and the offer price is 521.35. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for the stock is 10305000.
The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is ₹520, which represents a 2.54% decrease. The net change is -13.55, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-79.46%) & ₹0.7 (-79.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.65 (+75.86%) & ₹1.7 (+41.67%) respectively.
The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is ₹533.55. There has been a 0.46 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.45.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICIPRU) is currently trading at a spot price of 533.7. The bid price is 520.2, with a bid quantity of 1500 shares. The offer price is 520.25, with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10,312,500 shares.
The current day's low price for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock is ₹528.3, while the high price is ₹535.5.
The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is ₹533.55. The stock has seen a net change of 2.45, indicating a 0.46 percent increase in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|528.64
|10 Days
|541.43
|20 Days
|560.45
|50 Days
|558.58
|100 Days
|550.11
|300 Days
|492.20
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹528.3 and a high of ₹535.5.
Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-78.57%) & ₹0.75 (-78.26%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.9 (+127.59%) & ₹2.0 (+66.67%) respectively.
The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is ₹533.55 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 533.7. The bid price is 515.95 and the offer price is 516.35. The offer quantity is 1500 shares and the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 10257000.
The current day's low price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock is ₹528.3, while the high price is ₹535.5.
The current price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock is ₹533.55, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly by 0.46% and has gained 2.45 points.
Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.05 (-81.25%) & ₹0.7 (-79.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (+141.38%) & ₹2.4 (+100.0%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock is currently priced at ₹533.55, experiencing a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 533.7. The bid price is 515.35, while the offer price is 515.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The stock has an open interest of 10,165,500.
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹528.3 and a high price of ₹535.5 on the current day.
The stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently at ₹533.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, with a net change of 2.45. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or ₹2.45.
Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-79.46%) & ₹0.7 (-79.71%) respectively.
Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.0 (+129.89%) & ₹2.7 (+125.0%) respectively.
The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows a price of ₹533.55, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of ₹528.3 and a high price of ₹535.5 on the current day.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 533.7. The bid price is 521.6 and the offer price is 522.0, with a bid quantity of 3000 and an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has an open interest of 9642000.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock currently has a price of ₹533.55. The stock has experienced a 0.46 percent change, with a net change of 2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.19%
|3 Months
|-6.63%
|6 Months
|18.63%
|YTD
|18.26%
|1 Year
|4.71%
The stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently ₹533.55. It has experienced a 0.46% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.
On the last day of trading, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a total volume of 54,127 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹531.1.
