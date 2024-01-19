Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -5.79 %. The stock closed at 515 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.2 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of 464.9 and a close price of 515 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 489, while the lowest was 463.5. The market capitalization of the company is 69,871.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 615.55 and 380.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 695,523 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹515 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a trading volume of 695,523 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 515.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.