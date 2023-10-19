ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Dips in Trading Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of ₹526.35 and a close price of ₹533.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹526.55, while the lowest price recorded was ₹512.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹75,062.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹615.55, and its 52-week low is ₹380.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 384,345.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹516.4 and a high of ₹523.45 today.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-5.15%
|6 Months
|16.92%
|YTD
|15.44%
|1 Year
|1.48%
The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the stock price is ₹519.9, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% and by ₹1.15.
On the last day, the volume of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares traded on the BSE was 384,345 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹533.55.
