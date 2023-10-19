Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 521.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.05 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of 526.35 and a close price of 533.55 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 526.55, while the lowest price recorded was 512.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 75,062.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 615.55, and its 52-week low is 380.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 384,345.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 516.4 and a high of 523.45 today.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹518.05, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹521.05

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-5.15%
6 Months16.92%
YTD15.44%
1 Year1.48%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹519.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹521.05

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the stock price is 519.9, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.22% and by 1.15.

19 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹533.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares traded on the BSE was 384,345 shares. The closing price of the shares was 533.55.

