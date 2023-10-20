Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Stock Soars

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.15 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

On the last day, the open price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 521.95 and the close price was 521.05. The stock had a high of 526.2 and a low of 516.4. The market capitalization of the company was 75,076.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 615.55 and the 52-week low was 380.95. The BSE volume for the day was 42,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹524.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹522.55

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 524.15, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance October futures opened at 519.9 as against previous close of 524.2

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 521.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 522.65, while the offer price stands at 523.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 1500 and a bid quantity of 3000. Open interest in the stock is at 9423000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹523.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹522.55

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that its price is 523.3. There has been a small percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, which means the stock has gained 0.75 points. Overall, the stock has seen a slight upward movement.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-1.84%
6 Months14.59%
YTD15.71%
1 Year2.75%
20 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹521.5, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹521.05

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 521.5. It has experienced a small increase of 0.09% or 0.45 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹521.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 42,411. The closing price for the stock was 521.05.

