 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock plummets in trading today | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock plummets in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock plummets in trading today

8 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.8 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price TodayPremium
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at 501.9 and closed at 494.35, with a high of 501.9 and a low of 486. The market capitalization is 70,821.93 crore. The 52-week high is 615.55, while the 52-week low is 380.95. The BSE volume for the day was 24,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:25 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 491.8. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:54:09 AM IST

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.2 (-39.51%) & 2.95 (-47.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 22 Jan 10:54 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.6 (-9.8%) & 2.0 (-11.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:03 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Life Insurance Company1443.553.350.231495.01039.25144484.16
HDFC Life Insurance Company608.0-7.8-1.27710.6457.95130683.28
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company491.8-2.55-0.52615.55380.9570748.94
General Insurance Corporation Of India368.6511.353.18364.0127.864675.96
Aditya Birla Capital174.3-0.35-0.2199.4133.2542145.64
22 Jan 2024, 10:26:00 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price NSE Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the stock price is 491.8. The percent change in the stock price is -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, showing a decline of 2.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13:48 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 486 and a high of 501.9 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:08:59 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance January futures opened at 497.1 as against previous close of 494.9

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is currently trading at a spot price of 491.3 with a bid price of 490.35 and an offer price of 491.1. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 13,396,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:11 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the stock price is 491.8, which represents a decrease of 0.52% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.55, indicating a downward movement.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57:36 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:37:12 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.67%
3 Months-14.25%
6 Months-10.24%
YTD-7.53%
1 Year2.31%
22 Jan 2024, 09:07:13 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 491.8, with a net change of -2.55 and a percent change of -0.52. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:07:33 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day

On the last day of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 24,103 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 494.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App