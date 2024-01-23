Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.8 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of 501.9 and a close price of 494.35. The stock reached a high of 501.9 and a low of 486. The market capitalization of the company is 70,821.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 615.55 and the 52-week low is 380.95. The BSE volume for the day was 24,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹494.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,103. The closing price for the shares was 494.35.

