ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of ₹501.9 and a close price of ₹494.35. The stock reached a high of ₹501.9 and a low of ₹486. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,821.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹615.55 and the 52-week low is ₹380.95. The BSE volume for the day was 24,103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,103. The closing price for the shares was ₹494.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!