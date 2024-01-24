Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 491.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.4 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the stock opened at 495.1 and closed at 491.45. The highest price reached during the day was 497.15, while the lowest price was 475.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 69,036.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 615.55, and the 52-week low is 380.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 97,092.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹491.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 97,092 shares, and the closing price was 491.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.