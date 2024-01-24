ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the stock opened at ₹495.1 and closed at ₹491.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹497.15, while the lowest price was ₹475.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹69,036.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹615.55, and the 52-week low is ₹380.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 97,092.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.