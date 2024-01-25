Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stocks Dip in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 488.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at 480.9 and closed at 479.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 490.75 and a low of 480.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 70,649.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 615.55 and 380.95, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 26,132 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹487.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹488.3

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 487.9. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a minor decline.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹479.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 26,132 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 479.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.