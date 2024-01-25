ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stocks Dip in Trading

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at ₹480.9 and closed at ₹479.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹490.75 and a low of ₹480.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,649.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹615.55 and ₹380.95, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 26,132 shares on the BSE.

