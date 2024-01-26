Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 488.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 486.15 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had an open price of 490 and a close price of 488.3. The stock reached a high of 490.4 and a low of 483.05. The market capitalization of the company stood at 70,008.3 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 615.55 and 380.95 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹486.15, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹488.3

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 486.15, with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.44% and has decreased by 2.15 rupees.

26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹488.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a volume of 11,182 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 488.3.

