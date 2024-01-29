ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sees positive trading day

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at ₹490 and closed at ₹488.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹490.4 and a low of ₹483.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,008.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹615.55, while the 52-week low is ₹380.95. On the BSE, a total of 11,182 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap SBI Life Insurance Company 1416.45 35.7 2.59 1495.0 1039.25 141771.74 HDFC Life Insurance Company 581.8 2.7 0.47 710.6 457.95 125051.87 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 490.05 3.45 0.71 615.55 380.95 70497.19 General Insurance Corporation Of India 362.55 9.85 2.79 374.0 127.8 63605.77 Aditya Birla Capital 168.1 2.35 1.42 199.4 133.25 40646.48

Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹12.6 (+11.01%) & ₹2.4 (+2.13%) respectively. Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹3.4 (-1.45%) & ₹19.35 (-6.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance January futures opened at 490.9 as against previous close of 490.0 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 490.55. The bid price is 492.8 with a bid quantity of 1500 shares, while the offer price is 493.3 with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 13,272,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.02% 3 Months -14.97% 6 Months -15.03% YTD -9.08% 1 Year 4.77%

