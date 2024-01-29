Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 486.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.2 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's stock opened at 490 and closed at 488.3 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 490.4 and a low of 483.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 70,008.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 615.55, while the 52-week low is 380.95. On the BSE, a total of 11,182 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock had a low price of 482.25 and a high price of 494 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.2, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹486.6

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 491.2, which represents a 0.95% increase. The net change is 4.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
SBI Life Insurance Company1416.4535.72.591495.01039.25141771.74
HDFC Life Insurance Company581.82.70.47710.6457.95125051.87
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company490.053.450.71615.55380.9570497.19
General Insurance Corporation Of India362.559.852.79374.0127.863605.77
Aditya Birla Capital168.12.351.42199.4133.2540646.48
29 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Top active call options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 12.6 (+11.01%) & 2.4 (+2.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance at 29 Jan 10:41 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 3.4 (-1.45%) & 19.35 (-6.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹490.05, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹486.6

The current stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is 490.05, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.71% or 3.45 from its previous value.

29 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company stock's low price for the day was 482.25, while the high price reached 494.

29 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance January futures opened at 490.9 as against previous close of 490.0

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock is currently trading at a spot price of 490.55. The bid price is 492.8 with a bid quantity of 1500 shares, while the offer price is 493.3 with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for the stock is 13,272,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price NSE Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹490.75, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹486.6

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is at 490.75. There has been a 0.85% percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

29 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months-14.97%
6 Months-15.03%
YTD-9.08%
1 Year4.77%
29 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹486.15, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹488.3

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 486.15. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, suggesting a decrease of 2.15 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price update :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹488.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 11,182 shares. The closing price for the stock was 488.3.

