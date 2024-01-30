ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sees gains in trading today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance opened at ₹482.25 and closed at ₹486.6. The stock had a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹482.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,793.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹615.55 and the 52-week low is ₹380.95. The BSE volume for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 31,846 shares.
The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is ₹491.6. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|-15.79%
|6 Months
|-15.17%
|YTD
|-8.09%
|1 Year
|5.66%
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 31,846 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹486.6.
