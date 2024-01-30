Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 486.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.6 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Stock Price Today

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance opened at 482.25 and closed at 486.6. The stock had a high of 494 and a low of 482.25. The market capitalization of the company is 70,793.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 615.55 and the 52-week low is 380.95. The BSE volume for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 31,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 491.6. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has gained 5 points.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-15.79%
6 Months-15.17%
YTD-8.09%
1 Year5.66%
30 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Today :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance trading at ₹491.6, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹486.6

The current data for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock shows that the price is 491.6. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5 points.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price Live :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed at ₹486.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance was 31,846 shares. The closing price for the stock was 486.6.

