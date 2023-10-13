Hello User
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 645 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities opened at 632.1 and closed at 645 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 636.7 and a low of 630.2. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 20,498.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 651.8 and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 630.2 and a high price of 644.85 for the current day.

13 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹640, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹645

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that its price is 640. There has been a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5, suggesting a decrease of 5 points.

13 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹645 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Securities had a trading volume of 4660 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 645.

