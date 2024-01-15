 ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities stock plummets in trading today | Mint
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities stock plummets in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 770.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 760.8 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities Stock Price TodayPremium
ICICI Securities Stock Price Today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at 771.2 and closed at 770.65. The stock had a high of 784.65 and a low of 769.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 24,917.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 793 and 417 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 9,203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 02:20:46 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹760.8, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹770.65

ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at a price of 760.8 with a percent change of -1.28%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.28% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -9.85, indicating a decrease of 9.85.

15 Jan 2024, 02:18:18 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 753.8 and a high of 784.65 today.

15 Jan 2024, 01:52:04 PM IST

ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 Jan 2024, 01:46:02 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹759.45, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹770.65

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 759.45. There has been a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -11.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.45% and the net change is a decrease of 11.2.

15 Jan 2024, 01:33:05 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days757.51
10 Days742.41
20 Days735.94
50 Days702.36
100 Days665.58
300 Days597.02
15 Jan 2024, 01:17:01 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price today was 761.85, while the high price reached 784.65.

15 Jan 2024, 01:04:27 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹764.05, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹770.65

ICICI Securities stock is currently priced at 764.05, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -6.6. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, dropping by 6.6.

Click here for ICICI Securities Profit Loss

15 Jan 2024, 12:51:39 PM IST

ICICI Securities Live Updates

15 Jan 2024, 12:43:07 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Angel One3822.1526.20.693900.351000.031884.28
Nippon Life513.3-0.4-0.08520.0197.131987.6
ICICI Securities770.55-0.1-0.01793.0417.024878.57
360 One Wam659.6-9.05-1.35734.35395.623487.67
Tata Investment Corporation4399.0-25.25-0.574735.21735.022256.87
15 Jan 2024, 12:21:33 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹772.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹770.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 772.1, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Jan 2024, 12:16:58 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of 769.1 and a high price of 784.65 on the current day.

15 Jan 2024, 11:40:16 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹770.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICICI Securities on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,203 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 770.65.

