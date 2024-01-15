ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities stock plummets in trading today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at ₹771.2 and closed at ₹770.65. The stock had a high of ₹784.65 and a low of ₹769.6. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹24,917.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹793 and ₹417 respectively. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 9,203 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹760.8, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹770.65 ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at a price of ₹760.8 with a percent change of -1.28%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.28% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -9.85, indicating a decrease of ₹9.85.

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹753.8 and a high of ₹784.65 today.

ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹759.45, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹770.65

ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 757.51 10 Days 742.41 20 Days 735.94 50 Days 702.36 100 Days 665.58 300 Days 597.02

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock's low price today was ₹761.85, while the high price reached ₹784.65.

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹764.05, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹770.65

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Angel One 3822.15 26.2 0.69 3900.35 1000.0 31884.28 Nippon Life 513.3 -0.4 -0.08 520.0 197.1 31987.6 ICICI Securities 770.55 -0.1 -0.01 793.0 417.0 24878.57 360 One Wam 659.6 -9.05 -1.35 734.35 395.6 23487.67 Tata Investment Corporation 4399.0 -25.25 -0.57 4735.2 1735.0 22256.87

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹772.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹770.65

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of ₹769.1 and a high price of ₹784.65 on the current day.

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹770.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ICICI Securities on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 9,203 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹770.65.