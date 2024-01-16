Hello User
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 770.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 758.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities Stock Price Today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at 771.2 and closed at 770.65. The stock had a high of 784.65 and a low of 753.8. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 24,505.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 793 and the 52-week low is 417. The stock had a trading volume of 17,227 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹758.25, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹770.65

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹770.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 17,227 shares, with a closing price of 770.65.

