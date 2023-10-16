ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 629.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's 630.8

ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹629.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹630.8 ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹629.6, showing a decrease of 0.19% or a net change of -1.2. This is a slight decline from the previous day's closing price of ₹630.8.

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock had a low price of ₹627.5 and a high price of ₹635.45 on the current day.

ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for ICICI Securities Ltd stock is 416.30 and the 52 week high price is 652.00.

ICICI Securities to consider interim dividend along with Q2 results today, sets record date https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/icici-securities-to-consider-interim-dividend-along-with-q2-results-today-sets-record-date-11697425792462.html