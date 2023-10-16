Hello User
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 629.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's 630.8

14 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 630.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 629.6 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities

On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at 632.1 and closed at 645. The highest price reached during the day was 644.85, while the lowest price was 628.9. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 20,418.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 651.8 and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for the day was 18,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹629.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹630.8

ICICI Securities stock closed at 629.6, showing a decrease of 0.19% or a net change of -1.2. This is a slight decline from the previous day's closing price of 630.8.

16 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 627.5 and a high price of 635.45 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for ICICI Securities Ltd stock is 416.30 and the 52 week high price is 652.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹632.35, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹630.8

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Securities is 632.35. There has been a 0.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.55.

Click here for ICICI Securities AGM

16 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹629.95, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹630.8

As of the current data, the stock price of ICICI Securities is 629.95, with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.85, indicating a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for today was 627.5, while the high price reached 635.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹630, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹630.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of ICICI Securities is 630. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 627.5 and a high of 635.45 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹631, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current stock price of ICICI Securities is 631. The percent change in the stock price is 0.03, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting a slight positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹632.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the stock price is 632.5 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading session and the net change in the stock price is 1.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 627.5 and a high price of 635.45 during the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹632.5, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 632.5 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% from its previous closing price and has a net gain of 1.7 points.

Click here for ICICI Securities Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 627.5 and a high price of 635.45 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹632.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 632.75, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.95. This data indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, with a small percentage change and a positive net change.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹633.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹630.8

ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at a price of 633.2. The stock has experienced a 0.38% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

16 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 627.5 and a high price of 634.95 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹629, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 629, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and the net change is -1.8.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹634.95, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the stock price is 634.95, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 4.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a gain of 4.15 points. However, the percent change indicates that the increase is relatively small, representing a 0.66% change in value.

16 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST ICICI Securities to consider interim dividend along with Q2 results today, sets record date

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/icici-securities-to-consider-interim-dividend-along-with-q2-results-today-sets-record-date-11697425792462.html

16 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹645 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Securities had a total volume of 18,080 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 645.

