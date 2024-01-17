ICICI Securities Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at ₹770 and closed at ₹758.25. The stock reached a high of ₹799 and a low of ₹763.85. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹25,157.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹793, while the 52-week low is ₹417. The stock had a trading volume of 28,304 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.