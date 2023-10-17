Hello User
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's 631.1

13 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 631.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities' stock opened at 634.95 and closed at 630.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 635.45, while the lowest price was 627.5. The market capitalization of the company is 20,343.05 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 651.8, and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for the day was 9,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

ICICI Securities stock closed at 644.9, which is a 2.19% increase from the previous day's closing price of 631.1. The net change in the stock price was 13.8.

17 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2895.5540.051.42910.71595.2561798.19
Nippon Life381.0-5.6-1.45397.8197.123742.98
ICICI Securities644.913.82.19651.8417.020821.74
IDFC126.61.20.96133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam545.5-5.85-1.06570.25395.619424.69
17 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 640.85 and a high price of 681.45 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹641.15, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 641.15, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.59% and the price has risen by 10.05.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for ICICI Securities Ltd stock is 416.30, while the 52-week high price is 652.00.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹645, up 2.2% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current stock price of ICICI Securities is 645. The stock has seen a 2.2% percent change, with a net change of 13.9 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2898.5543.051.512910.71595.2561862.22
Nippon Life383.55-3.05-0.79397.8197.123901.89
ICICI Securities643.812.72.01651.8417.020786.22
IDFC126.350.950.76133.7564.620215.8
360 One Wam550.8-0.55-0.1570.25395.619613.41
17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of 643.3 and a high price of 681.45 today.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹650, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 650, which represents a 2.99% increase. The net change is 18.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days631.68
10 Days625.46
20 Days624.96
50 Days624.57
100 Days596.60
300 Days534.31
17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹648.6, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 648.6. There has been a percent change of 2.77, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 17.5, suggesting that the stock price has risen by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day was 643.3 while the high price reached 681.45.

17 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2904.9549.451.732910.71595.2561998.81
Nippon Life384.35-2.25-0.58397.8197.123951.75
ICICI Securities652.020.93.31651.8417.021050.98
IDFC126.51.10.88133.7564.620239.8
360 One Wam549.9-1.45-0.26570.25395.619581.36
17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹651.65, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹631.1

ICICI Securities stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 20.55. The current price stands at 651.65. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock, potentially indicating strong investor sentiment and confidence in the company. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market conditions and company performance before making any investment decisions.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0013
Buy2222
Hold2222
Sell1112
Strong Sell0001
17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day was 643.3, while the high price reached was 681.45.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day was 643.3, while the high price was 681.45.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹649.85, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the stock price is 649.85. There has been a 2.97 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 18.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹648.6, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 648.6. There has been a 2.77 percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 17.5.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day was 643.3, while the high price reached was 681.45.

17 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹651.75, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 651.75 with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 20.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a relatively large net change. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹629.6, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹630.8

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 629.6 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is -1.2.

17 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹630.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ICICI Securities on the BSE was 9037 shares. The closing price for the stock was 630.8.

