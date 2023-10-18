ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 638.45, down -0.95% from yesterday's 644.55

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹638.45, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹644.55 ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹638.45, representing a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -6.1. The stock's previous closing price was ₹644.55.

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Asset Management Company 2862.7 -34.55 -1.19 2929.0 1595.25 61097.09 Nippon Life 371.7 -10.55 -2.76 397.8 197.1 23163.43 ICICI Securities 638.45 -6.1 -0.95 681.45 417.0 20613.49 IDFC 126.6 -0.1 -0.08 133.75 64.6 20255.8 360 One Wam 536.3 -11.5 -2.1 570.25 395.6 19097.08 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹636 and a high of ₹651.9 today.

ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 416.30 and a 52-week high price of 683.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Asset Management Company 2895.55 40.05 1.4 2910.7 1595.25 61798.19 Nippon Life 381.0 -5.6 -1.45 397.8 197.1 23742.98 ICICI Securities 644.9 13.8 2.19 651.8 417.0 20821.74 IDFC 126.6 1.2 0.96 133.75 64.6 20255.8 360 One Wam 545.5 -5.85 -1.06 570.25 395.6 19424.69

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day is ₹640.85, while its high price is ₹681.45.

ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 633.96 10 Days 626.49 20 Days 624.69 50 Days 624.59 100 Days 597.96 300 Days 534.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range Today, ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45.

ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 0 0 1 3 Buy 2 2 2 2 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 1

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range The ICICI Securities stock had a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45 today.

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock's current day's low price is ₹640.85 and the high price is ₹681.45.

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45 on the current day.

ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.34% 3 Months 4.45% 6 Months 38.52% YTD 29.54% 1 Year 23.75%

