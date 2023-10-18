ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 638.45, down -0.95% from yesterday's 644.55

ICICI Securities (ICICISEQ) opened the day at ₹659 and closed at ₹631.1. The stock had a high of ₹681.45 and a low of ₹640.85. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹20,837.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹651.8 and the 52-week low is ₹417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 68,196 shares on the last trading day.
ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹638.45, representing a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -6.1. The stock's previous closing price was ₹644.55.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2862.7
|-34.55
|-1.19
|2929.0
|1595.25
|61097.09
|Nippon Life
|371.7
|-10.55
|-2.76
|397.8
|197.1
|23163.43
|ICICI Securities
|638.45
|-6.1
|-0.95
|681.45
|417.0
|20613.49
|IDFC
|126.6
|-0.1
|-0.08
|133.75
|64.6
|20255.8
|360 One Wam
|536.3
|-11.5
|-2.1
|570.25
|395.6
|19097.08
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹636 and a high of ₹651.9 today.
ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 416.30 and a 52-week high price of 683.00.
ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day is ₹640.85, while its high price is ₹681.45.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|633.96
|10 Days
|626.49
|20 Days
|624.69
|50 Days
|624.59
|100 Days
|597.96
|300 Days
|534.88
Click here for ICICI Securities AGM
Today, ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
The ICICI Securities stock had a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45 today.
ICICI Securities stock's current day's low price is ₹640.85 and the high price is ₹681.45.
ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of ₹640.85 and a high price of ₹681.45 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|4.45%
|6 Months
|38.52%
|YTD
|29.54%
|1 Year
|23.75%
On the last day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 68,196 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹631.1.
