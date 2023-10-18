Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 638.45, down -0.95% from yesterday's 644.55

13 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 644.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.45 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities (ICICISEQ) opened the day at 659 and closed at 631.1. The stock had a high of 681.45 and a low of 640.85. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 20,837.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 651.8 and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 68,196 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹638.45, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹644.55

ICICI Securities stock closed at 638.45, representing a decrease of 0.95% or a net change of -6.1. The stock's previous closing price was 644.55.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2862.7-34.55-1.192929.01595.2561097.09
Nippon Life371.7-10.55-2.76397.8197.123163.43
ICICI Securities638.45-6.1-0.95681.45417.020613.49
IDFC126.6-0.1-0.08133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam536.3-11.5-2.1570.25395.619097.08
18 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 636 and a high of 651.9 today.

18 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 416.30 and a 52-week high price of 683.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the stock price is 644.9 with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 13.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% and the net change in price is 13.8.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at a price of 644.9. The stock has experienced a 2.19% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 13.8.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2895.5540.051.42910.71595.2561798.19
Nippon Life381.0-5.6-1.45397.8197.123742.98
ICICI Securities644.913.82.19651.8417.020821.74
IDFC126.61.20.96133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam545.5-5.85-1.06570.25395.619424.69
18 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price for the day is 640.85, while its high price is 681.45.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

ICICI Securities stock is currently priced at 644.9, showing a percent change of 2.19. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.19%. The net change for the stock is 13.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 13.8 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days633.96
10 Days626.49
20 Days624.69
50 Days624.59
100 Days597.96
300 Days534.88
18 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ICICI Securities is 644.9. There has been a 2.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.8 points.

Click here for ICICI Securities AGM

18 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of 640.85 and a high price of 681.45.

18 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 644.9, with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 13.8. This suggests that the stock has increased by 2.19% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 13.8 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well based on this data.

18 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0013
Buy2222
Hold2222
Sell1112
Strong Sell0001
18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2895.5540.051.42910.71595.2561798.19
Nippon Life381.0-5.6-1.45397.8197.123742.98
ICICI Securities644.913.82.19651.8417.020821.74
IDFC126.61.20.96133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam545.5-5.85-1.06570.25395.619424.69
18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

The ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 640.85 and a high price of 681.45 today.

18 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 644.9, which represents a 2.19% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.

18 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2895.5540.051.42910.71595.2561798.19
Nippon Life381.0-5.6-1.45397.8197.123742.98
ICICI Securities644.913.82.19651.8417.020821.74
IDFC126.61.20.96133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam545.5-5.85-1.06570.25395.619424.69
18 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's current day's low price is 640.85 and the high price is 681.45.

18 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 644.9. It has experienced a percent change of 2.19, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.8, suggesting an increase in the stock's value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company2895.5540.051.42910.71595.2561798.19
Nippon Life381.0-5.6-1.45397.8197.123742.98
ICICI Securities644.913.82.19651.8417.020821.74
IDFC126.61.20.96133.7564.620255.8
360 One Wam545.5-5.85-1.06570.25395.619424.69
18 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 644.9 with a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.19% or 13.8 points. Overall, the stock price for ICICI Securities is currently on the rise.

18 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low price of 640.85 and a high price of 681.45 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 644.9, which is a 2.19% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 13.8. Overall, this indicates that the stock has seen positive movement and has gained value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months4.45%
6 Months38.52%
YTD29.54%
1 Year23.75%
18 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹644.9, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹631.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 644.9. There has been a percent change of 2.19, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 13.8, which represents the difference between the current price and the previous price. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive trend with a significant increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹631.1 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 68,196 shares. The closing price for the stock was 631.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.