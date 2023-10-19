Hello User
ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Plunges Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 637.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.05 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities had an open price of 648.55 and a close price of 644.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 651.9 and a low of 636 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 20,629.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 681.45 and the 52-week low is 417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 21,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 625 and a high of 641.45 today.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹631.05, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹637.3

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 631.05. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months5.03%
6 Months38.22%
YTD28.13%
1 Year22.0%
19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹635.9, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹637.3

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 635.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of 1.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹644.55 on last trading day

On the last day of ICICI Securities BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 21,057. The closing price for the day was 644.55.

