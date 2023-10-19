ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Plunges Today

ICICI Securities had an open price of ₹648.55 and a close price of ₹644.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹651.9 and a low of ₹636 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹20,629.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹681.45 and the 52-week low is ₹417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 21,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.