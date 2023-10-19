ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Plunges Today

ICICI Securities had an open price of ₹648.55 and a close price of ₹644.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹651.9 and a low of ₹636 during the trading session. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹20,629.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹681.45 and the 52-week low is ₹417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 21,057 shares.
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹625 and a high of ₹641.45 today.
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹631.05. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.25 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|5.03%
|6 Months
|38.22%
|YTD
|28.13%
|1 Year
|22.0%
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹635.9. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of ICICI Securities BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 21,057. The closing price for the day was ₹644.55.
