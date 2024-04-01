ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at ₹724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹725.65

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : ICICI Securities opened at ₹720.8 and closed at ₹741.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹729 and a low of ₹710. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹23,572.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹865.1 and the 52-week low is ₹417. On the BSE, a total volume of 34,881 shares were traded.
ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1754.1
|89.2
|5.36
|1937.1
|550.75
|25951.41
|360 One Wam
|684.5
|9.55
|1.41
|789.0
|396.6
|24374.33
|ICICI Securities
|724.25
|-1.4
|-0.19
|865.1
|417.0
|23383.7
|IDFC
|113.0
|2.35
|2.12
|133.75
|76.35
|18079.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3572.85
|224.35
|6.7
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18220.95
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock recorded a low price of ₹714.6 and a high price of ₹725.95 on the current trading day.
ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 423.50 and a 52-week high price of 866.45. This data indicates a significant price range within the past year, highlighting the volatility and potential for growth or decline in the stock's value.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹714.6 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|743.70
|10 Days
|734.13
|20 Days
|765.35
|50 Days
|783.00
|100 Days
|745.06
|300 Days
|676.48
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock traded at a low of ₹714.6 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
ICICI Securities Live Updates
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock experienced a low of ₹715.55 and a high of ₹725 on the current trading day.
ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock's low price today touched ₹715.55, while the high price reached ₹725.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹715.65 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
ICICI Securities Live Updates
ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.5%
|3 Months
|-0.65%
|6 Months
|17.23%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|72.31%
