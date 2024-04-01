Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's 725.65

12 min read . 06:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 01 Apr 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 725.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.25 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities Stock Price Today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : ICICI Securities opened at 720.8 and closed at 741.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 729 and a low of 710. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 23,572.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 865.1 and the 52-week low is 417. On the BSE, a total volume of 34,881 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:34 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹725.65

ICICI Securities stock closed at 724.25 today, showing a net change of -1.4 and a percent change of -0.19 compared to yesterday's closing price of 725.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1754.189.25.361937.1550.7525951.41
360 One Wam684.59.551.41789.0396.624374.33
ICICI Securities724.25-1.4-0.19865.1417.023383.7
IDFC113.02.352.12133.7576.3518079.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3572.85224.356.73990.21289.218220.95
01 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock recorded a low price of 714.6 and a high price of 725.95 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 423.50 and a 52-week high price of 866.45. This data indicates a significant price range within the past year, highlighting the volatility and potential for growth or decline in the stock's value.

01 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹723.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 723.75 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1754.389.45.371937.1550.7525954.37
360 One Wam697.4522.53.33789.0396.624835.47
ICICI Securities721.35-4.3-0.59865.1417.023290.06
IDFC113.12.452.21133.7576.3518095.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3562.0213.56.383990.21289.218165.62
01 Apr 2024, 02:23 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹721.45, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹725.65

ICICI Securities stock is currently priced at 721.45 with a decrease of 0.58% or a net change of -4.2.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 714.6 and a high of 725 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:44 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹720.55, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 720.55 with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -5.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days743.70
10 Days734.13
20 Days765.35
50 Days783.00
100 Days745.06
300 Days676.48
01 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock traded at a low of 714.6 and a high of 725 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹720.45, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 720.45 with a percent change of -0.72% and a net change of -5.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1750.685.75.151937.1550.7525899.62
360 One Wam687.9513.01.93789.0396.624497.18
ICICI Securities720.8-4.85-0.67865.1417.023272.31
IDFC112.41.751.58133.7576.3517983.83
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3540.0191.55.723990.21289.218053.42
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹720.85, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 720.85 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock experienced a low of 715.55 and a high of 725 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1222
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:43 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹721.35, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 721.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.59% or a net change of -4.3.

01 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1752.988.05.291937.1550.7525933.65
360 One Wam687.512.551.86789.0396.624481.16
ICICI Securities719.75-5.9-0.81865.1417.023238.4
IDFC112.21.551.4133.7576.3517951.83
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3526.9178.45.333990.21289.217986.62
01 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price today touched 715.55, while the high price reached 725.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.25, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 717.25 with a net change of -8.4 and a percent change of -1.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1752.0587.155.231937.1550.7525921.08
360 One Wam680.35.350.79789.0396.624224.77
ICICI Securities716.85-8.8-1.21865.1417.023144.77
IDFC112.551.91.72133.7576.3518007.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3545.35196.855.883990.21289.218080.71
01 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹716.85, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 716.85 with a net change of -8.8 and a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 715.65 and a high of 725 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.75, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹725.65

As of the latest data, the stock price of ICICI Securities is 717.75 with a percent change of -1.09% and a net change of -7.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance further to make informed decisions.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.5%
3 Months-0.65%
6 Months17.23%
YTD1.34%
1 Year72.31%
01 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹729, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹741.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows a price of 729 with a percent change of -1.63% and a net change of -12.1 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹741.1 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Securities had a trading volume of 34881 shares with a closing price of 741.1 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!