ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's 725.65

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : ICICI Securities opened at ₹720.8 and closed at ₹741.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹729 and a low of ₹710. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹23,572.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹865.1 and the 52-week low is ₹417. On the BSE, a total volume of 34,881 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹724.25 today, showing a net change of -1.4 and a percent change of -0.19 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹725.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1754.1
|89.2
|5.36
|1937.1
|550.75
|25951.41
|360 One Wam
|684.5
|9.55
|1.41
|789.0
|396.6
|24374.33
|ICICI Securities
|724.25
|-1.4
|-0.19
|865.1
|417.0
|23383.7
|IDFC
|113.0
|2.35
|2.12
|133.75
|76.35
|18079.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3572.85
|224.35
|6.7
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18220.95
ICICI Securities stock recorded a low price of ₹714.6 and a high price of ₹725.95 on the current trading day.
ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 423.50 and a 52-week high price of 866.45. This data indicates a significant price range within the past year, highlighting the volatility and potential for growth or decline in the stock's value.
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹723.75 with a net change of -1.9 and a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1754.3
|89.4
|5.37
|1937.1
|550.75
|25954.37
|360 One Wam
|697.45
|22.5
|3.33
|789.0
|396.6
|24835.47
|ICICI Securities
|721.35
|-4.3
|-0.59
|865.1
|417.0
|23290.06
|IDFC
|113.1
|2.45
|2.21
|133.75
|76.35
|18095.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3562.0
|213.5
|6.38
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18165.62
ICICI Securities stock is currently priced at ₹721.45 with a decrease of 0.58% or a net change of -4.2.
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹714.6 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹720.55 with a percent change of -0.7% and a net change of -5.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|743.70
|10 Days
|734.13
|20 Days
|765.35
|50 Days
|783.00
|100 Days
|745.06
|300 Days
|676.48
ICICI Securities stock traded at a low of ₹714.6 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹720.45 with a percent change of -0.72% and a net change of -5.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1750.6
|85.7
|5.15
|1937.1
|550.75
|25899.62
|360 One Wam
|687.95
|13.0
|1.93
|789.0
|396.6
|24497.18
|ICICI Securities
|720.8
|-4.85
|-0.67
|865.1
|417.0
|23272.31
|IDFC
|112.4
|1.75
|1.58
|133.75
|76.35
|17983.83
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3540.0
|191.5
|5.72
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18053.42
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹720.85 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities stock experienced a low of ₹715.55 and a high of ₹725 on the current trading day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹721.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.59% or a net change of -4.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1752.9
|88.0
|5.29
|1937.1
|550.75
|25933.65
|360 One Wam
|687.5
|12.55
|1.86
|789.0
|396.6
|24481.16
|ICICI Securities
|719.75
|-5.9
|-0.81
|865.1
|417.0
|23238.4
|IDFC
|112.2
|1.55
|1.4
|133.75
|76.35
|17951.83
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3526.9
|178.4
|5.33
|3990.2
|1289.2
|17986.62
ICICI Securities stock's low price today touched ₹715.55, while the high price reached ₹725.
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹717.25 with a net change of -8.4 and a percent change of -1.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1752.05
|87.15
|5.23
|1937.1
|550.75
|25921.08
|360 One Wam
|680.3
|5.35
|0.79
|789.0
|396.6
|24224.77
|ICICI Securities
|716.85
|-8.8
|-1.21
|865.1
|417.0
|23144.77
|IDFC
|112.55
|1.9
|1.72
|133.75
|76.35
|18007.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3545.35
|196.85
|5.88
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18080.71
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹716.85 with a net change of -8.8 and a percent change of -1.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹715.65 and a high of ₹725 on the current day.
As of the latest data, the stock price of ICICI Securities is ₹717.75 with a percent change of -1.09% and a net change of -7.9 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock's performance further to make informed decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.5%
|3 Months
|-0.65%
|6 Months
|17.23%
|YTD
|1.34%
|1 Year
|72.31%
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows a price of ₹729 with a percent change of -1.63% and a net change of -12.1 points. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, ICICI Securities had a trading volume of 34881 shares with a closing price of ₹741.1 on the BSE.
