ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Dips in Today's Trading

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : ICICI Securities opened at ₹721.25 and closed at ₹725.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹725.95 and a low of ₹714.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is ₹23,418.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹865.1 and the 52-week low is ₹417. On BSE, the trading volume was 19,351 shares.
ICICI Securities Live Updates
ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1798.7
|47.2
|2.69
|1937.1
|550.75
|26611.25
|360 One Wam
|690.45
|2.15
|0.31
|789.0
|396.6
|24586.2
|ICICI Securities
|717.5
|-6.25
|-0.86
|865.1
|417.0
|23165.76
|IDFC
|115.2
|2.0
|1.77
|133.75
|76.35
|18431.82
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3570.0
|5.95
|0.17
|3990.2
|1289.2
|18206.42
ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹716.3, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹723.75
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹716.3, with a percent change of -1.03% and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹715.5 and a high of ₹724 on the current day.
ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.95, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹723.75
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹717.95 with a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.8%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock's low price today was ₹715.5, while the high price reached ₹724.
ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.4, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹723.75
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹717.4 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.15, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹723.75
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹717.15 with a percent change of -0.91% and a net change of -6.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock traded at a low of ₹715.65 and a high of ₹724 on the current day.
ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹716.6, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹723.75
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹716.6 with a percent change of -0.99% and a net change of -7.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.9%
|3 Months
|-0.39%
|6 Months
|16.54%
|YTD
|0.86%
|1 Year
|69.19%
ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹725.65
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹724.25 with a net change of -1.4 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹725.65 on last trading day
On the last trading day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 19351 shares with a closing price of ₹725.65.
