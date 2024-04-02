Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities Stock Dips in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 723.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 716.3 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities Stock Price Today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : ICICI Securities opened at 721.25 and closed at 725.65 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 725.95 and a low of 714.6 during the day. The market capitalization of ICICI Securities is 23,418.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 865.1 and the 52-week low is 417. On BSE, the trading volume was 19,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51:41 PM IST

ICICI Securities Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:30:37 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1798.747.22.691937.1550.7526611.25
360 One Wam690.452.150.31789.0396.624586.2
ICICI Securities717.5-6.25-0.86865.1417.023165.76
IDFC115.22.01.77133.7576.3518431.82
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3570.05.950.173990.21289.218206.42
02 Apr 2024, 12:20:44 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹716.3, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹723.75

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 716.3, with a percent change of -1.03% and a net change of -7.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:12:30 PM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 715.5 and a high of 724 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:41:30 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.95, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹723.75

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 717.95 with a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.8%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:42 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

02 Apr 2024, 11:13:11 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock's low price today was 715.5, while the high price reached 724.

02 Apr 2024, 11:03:40 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.4, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹723.75

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 717.4 with a percent change of -0.88% and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

02 Apr 2024, 10:23:52 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.15, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹723.75

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 717.15 with a percent change of -0.91% and a net change of -6.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10:41 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock traded at a low of 715.65 and a high of 724 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

ICICI Securities Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:42:05 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹716.6, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹723.75

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 716.6 with a percent change of -0.99% and a net change of -7.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30:34 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.9%
3 Months-0.39%
6 Months16.54%
YTD0.86%
1 Year69.19%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00:52 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹724.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹725.65

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 724.25 with a net change of -1.4 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02:16 AM IST

ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities closed at ₹725.65 on last trading day

On the last trading day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 19351 shares with a closing price of 725.65.

