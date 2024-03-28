ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at ₹729, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹741.1

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at ₹720.8 and closed at ₹741.1. The stock reached a high of ₹726 and a low of ₹710. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,223.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹865.1 and the 52-week low was ₹417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 11,491 shares.
ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹729, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹741.1
Today, ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹729, which is a decrease of 1.63% from the previous day's closing price of ₹741.1. The net change was -12.1.
ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6242.55
|297.25
|5.0
|9744.4
|1735.0
|31584.37
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1670.0
|-12.65
|-0.75
|1937.1
|550.75
|24707.17
|ICICI Securities
|729.0
|-12.1
|-1.63
|865.1
|417.0
|23537.06
|360 One Wam
|670.95
|3.85
|0.58
|789.0
|396.6
|23891.83
|Angel One
|3043.9
|68.95
|2.32
|3900.35
|1113.05
|25392.13
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a high of ₹729 and a low of ₹710 on the current day.
ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 416.30 and a 52-week high of 866.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential for both growth and volatility in the stock.
ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹726.45, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹741.1
The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹726.45 with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹726.35, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹741.1
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹726.35 with a percent change of -1.99% and a net change of -14.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for ICICI Securities Profit Loss
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹710 and a high of ₹726.75 on the current day.
ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹724.95, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹741.1
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹724.95, showing a percent decrease of 2.18% and a net change of -16.15.
ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|737.93
|10 Days
|737.88
|20 Days
|774.73
|50 Days
|784.25
|100 Days
|742.90
|300 Days
|674.13
ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.25, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹741.1
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹717.25 with a percent change of -3.22% and a net change of -23.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
ICICI Securities Live Updates
ICICI SECURITIES
ICICI SECURITIES
ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹715.55, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹741.1
Today, ICICI Securities stock is priced at ₹715.55, showing a decrease of 3.45% or a net change of -25.55.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock had a low price of ₹710 and a high price of ₹726 on the current day.
ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹715.65, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹741.1
ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at ₹715.65, with a percent change of -3.43% and a net change of -25.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the near future.
ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹710 and a high of ₹726 on the current trading day.
ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities closed at ₹741.1 on last trading day
On the last day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 11491 shares with a closing price of ₹741.1.
