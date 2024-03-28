Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 729, down -1.63% from yesterday's 741.1

8 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

ICICI Securities stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 741.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 729 per share. Investors should monitor ICICI Securities stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICICI Securities Stock Price Today

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at 720.8 and closed at 741.1. The stock reached a high of 726 and a low of 710. The market capitalization stood at 23,223.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 865.1 and the 52-week low was 417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 11,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities closed today at ₹729, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹741.1

Today, ICICI Securities stock closed at 729, which is a decrease of 1.63% from the previous day's closing price of 741.1. The net change was -12.1.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation6242.55297.255.09744.41735.031584.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1670.0-12.65-0.751937.1550.7524707.17
ICICI Securities729.0-12.1-1.63865.1417.023537.06
360 One Wam670.953.850.58789.0396.623891.83
Angel One3043.968.952.323900.351113.0525392.13
28 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a high of 729 and a low of 710 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST ICICI Securities Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 416.30 and a 52-week high of 866.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential for both growth and volatility in the stock.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹726.45, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹741.1

The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 726.45 with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation6242.55297.255.09744.41735.031584.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1671.55-11.1-0.661937.1550.7524730.1
ICICI Securities724.05-17.05-2.3865.1417.023377.24
360 One Wam674.06.91.03789.0396.624000.44
Angel One3102.0127.054.273900.351113.0525876.8
28 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹726.35, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹741.1

The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is 726.35 with a percent change of -1.99% and a net change of -14.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for ICICI Securities Profit Loss

28 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 710 and a high of 726.75 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹724.95, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹741.1

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 724.95, showing a percent decrease of 2.18% and a net change of -16.15.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST ICICI Securities Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days737.93
10 Days737.88
20 Days774.73
50 Days784.25
100 Days742.90
300 Days674.13
28 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities trading at ₹717.25, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹741.1

The current price of ICICI Securities stock is 717.25 with a percent change of -3.22% and a net change of -23.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST ICICI Securities Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation6242.55297.255.09744.41735.031584.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1669.95-12.7-0.751937.1550.7524706.43
ICICI Securities716.05-25.05-3.38865.1417.023118.94
360 One Wam673.256.150.92789.0396.623973.73
Angel One3099.65124.74.193900.351113.0525857.2
28 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST ICICI Securities share price Today :ICICI Securities trading at ₹715.55, down -3.45% from yesterday's ₹741.1

Today, ICICI Securities stock is priced at 715.55, showing a decrease of 3.45% or a net change of -25.55.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock had a low price of 710 and a high price of 726 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1222
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST ICICI Securities share price NSE Live :ICICI Securities trading at ₹715.65, down -3.43% from yesterday's ₹741.1

ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at 715.65, with a percent change of -3.43% and a net change of -25.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the near future.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Investment Corporation6242.55297.255.09744.41735.031584.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1690.07.350.441937.1550.7525003.06
ICICI Securities718.9-22.2-3.0865.1417.023210.96
360 One Wam673.156.050.91789.0396.623970.17
Angel One3073.0598.13.33900.351113.0525635.3
28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST ICICI Securities share price live: Today's Price range

ICICI Securities stock reached a low of 710 and a high of 726 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST ICICI Securities share price update :ICICI Securities closed at ₹741.1 on last trading day

On the last day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 11491 shares with a closing price of 741.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!