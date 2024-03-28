ICICI Securities share price Today Live Updates : ICICI Securities closed today at 729, down -1.63% from yesterday's 741.1

ICICI Securities Share Price Today : On the last day, ICICI Securities opened at ₹720.8 and closed at ₹741.1. The stock reached a high of ₹726 and a low of ₹710. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,223.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹865.1 and the 52-week low was ₹417. The BSE volume for ICICI Securities was 11,491 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, ICICI Securities stock closed at ₹729, which is a decrease of 1.63% from the previous day's closing price of ₹741.1. The net change was -12.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6242.55
|297.25
|5.0
|9744.4
|1735.0
|31584.37
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1670.0
|-12.65
|-0.75
|1937.1
|550.75
|24707.17
|ICICI Securities
|729.0
|-12.1
|-1.63
|865.1
|417.0
|23537.06
|360 One Wam
|670.95
|3.85
|0.58
|789.0
|396.6
|23891.83
|Angel One
|3043.9
|68.95
|2.32
|3900.35
|1113.05
|25392.13
ICICI Securities stock reached a high of ₹729 and a low of ₹710 on the current day.
ICICI Securities Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 416.30 and a 52-week high of 866.45. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, offering potential for both growth and volatility in the stock.
The current data of ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹726.45 with a percent change of -1.98 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data for ICICI Securities stock shows that the price is ₹726.35 with a percent change of -1.99% and a net change of -14.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for ICICI Securities Profit Loss
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹710 and a high of ₹726.75 on the current day.
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹724.95, showing a percent decrease of 2.18% and a net change of -16.15.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of ICICI Securities share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|737.93
|10 Days
|737.88
|20 Days
|774.73
|50 Days
|784.25
|100 Days
|742.90
|300 Days
|674.13
The current price of ICICI Securities stock is ₹717.25 with a percent change of -3.22% and a net change of -23.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Today, ICICI Securities stock is priced at ₹715.55, showing a decrease of 3.45% or a net change of -25.55.
ICICI Securities stock had a low price of ₹710 and a high price of ₹726 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Securities stock is currently trading at ₹715.65, with a percent change of -3.43% and a net change of -25.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the near future.
ICICI Securities stock reached a low of ₹710 and a high of ₹726 on the current trading day.
On the last day, ICICI Securities had a BSE volume of 11491 shares with a closing price of ₹741.1.
