ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA closed today at ₹5573.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5579.05

On the last day of trading, ICRA opened at ₹5626 and closed at ₹5587.8. The stock reached a high of ₹5626 and a low of ₹5574.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5369.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65 and the 52-week low is ₹3844.5. The BSE volume for ICRA was 31 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA closed today at ₹5573.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5579.05 Today, the closing price of ICRA stock was ₹5573.2, which represents a decrease of 0.1% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -5.85. Yesterday, the closing price of ICRA stock was ₹5579.05.

ICRA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allcargo Logistics 271.0 -3.75 -1.36 385.11 255.05 6658.35 Quess Corp 440.15 15.5 3.65 613.1 337.45 6524.32 ICRA 5573.2 -5.85 -0.1 6244.65 3844.5 5361.02 Magellanic Cloud 464.0 -0.25 -0.05 467.0 77.5 5423.19 Gateway Distriparks 90.93 -0.83 -0.9 93.89 58.5 4543.26

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range ICRA stock's low price for the day was ₹5566.2 and its high price was ₹5652.25.

ICRA Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high ICRA Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 3836.96820 and its 52 week high price was 6249.00000.

ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current stock price of ICRA is ₹5582, with a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.8 points, or 0.1% from its previous value.

ICRA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allcargo Logistics 274.2 1.0 0.37 385.11 255.05 6736.97 Quess Corp 425.85 -0.75 -0.18 613.1 337.45 6312.35 ICRA 5582.0 -5.8 -0.1 6244.65 3844.5 5369.48 Magellanic Cloud 464.25 6.8 1.49 467.0 77.5 5426.11 Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73

ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5582. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -5.8, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.8 points. Overall, this suggests a small decline in the value of ICRA stock. Click here for ICRA AGM

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of ICRA stock was ₹5574.15, while the high price reached ₹5626.

ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 ICRA stock is currently priced at ₹5582, which represents a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

ICRA share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5510.69 10 Days 5489.73 20 Days 5538.60 50 Days 5703.77 100 Days 5417.78 300 Days 4970.05

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range ICRA stock's low price today was ₹5574.15, while its high price reached ₹5626.

ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current stock price of ICRA is ₹5582, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -5.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous day, resulting in a net decrease of 5.8 points.

ICRA Live Updates ICRA More Information

ICRA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allcargo Logistics 274.2 1.0 0.37 385.11 255.05 6736.97 Quess Corp 425.85 -0.75 -0.18 613.1 337.45 6312.35 ICRA 5582.0 -5.8 -0.1 6244.65 3844.5 5369.48 Magellanic Cloud 464.25 6.8 1.49 467.0 77.5 5426.11 Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73

ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5582. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, indicating a decrease of 5.8 in the stock price.

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range The low price of ICRA stock today was ₹5574.15, while the high price was ₹5626.

ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current stock price of ICRA is ₹5582, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -5.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

ICRA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allcargo Logistics 274.2 1.0 0.37 385.11 255.05 6736.97 Quess Corp 425.85 -0.75 -0.18 613.1 337.45 6312.35 ICRA 5582.0 -5.8 -0.1 6244.65 3844.5 5369.48 Magellanic Cloud 464.25 6.8 1.49 467.0 77.5 5426.11 Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range ICRA stock's low price today was ₹5574.15, while the high price was ₹5626.

ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of ICRA is ₹5582. The percent change is -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.8 in the stock price. This data provides a snapshot of the current performance of ICRA's stock in the market. Click here for ICRA Profit Loss

ICRA share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Allcargo Logistics 274.2 1.0 0.37 385.11 255.05 6736.97 Quess Corp 425.85 -0.75 -0.18 613.1 337.45 6312.35 ICRA 5582.0 -5.8 -0.1 6244.65 3844.5 5369.48 Magellanic Cloud 464.25 6.8 1.49 467.0 77.5 5426.11 Gateway Distriparks 91.76 0.01 0.01 93.89 58.5 4584.73

ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA trading at ₹5582, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹5587.8 The current stock price of ICRA is ₹5582. There has been a decrease in its price by -0.1% resulting in a net change of -5.8.

ICRA share price live: Today's Price range ICRA stock's low price for the day was ₹5574.15 while the high price reached ₹5626.

ICRA Live Updates ICRA More Information

ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5587.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for ICRA on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31. The closing price of the shares was ₹5587.8.