ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stock Surges as Trading Opens on Positive Note

ICRA, a credit rating agency, opened at ₹5652.25 and closed at ₹5579.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹5652.25 and a low of ₹5566.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5361.02 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹6244.65 and ₹3844.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 134 shares.

