ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stock Surges as Trading Opens on Positive Note

ICRA, a credit rating agency, opened at ₹5652.25 and closed at ₹5579.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹5652.25 and a low of ₹5566.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5361.02 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹6244.65 and ₹3844.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 134 shares.
The current data of ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5640.55. There has been a percent change of 1.3, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 72.35, which represents the actual change in the stock's price. Overall, the data suggests that ICRA stock has experienced a slight positive movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|4.94%
|6 Months
|18.02%
|YTD
|23.61%
|1 Year
|42.7%
On the last day, ICRA had a trading volume of 134 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for ICRA shares on that day was ₹5579.05.
