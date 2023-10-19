Hello User
ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stock Surges as Trading Opens on Positive Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
ICRA stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 5568.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5640.55 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA

ICRA, a credit rating agency, opened at 5652.25 and closed at 5579.05 on the last day. The stock had a high of 5652.25 and a low of 5566.2. The company has a market capitalization of 5361.02 crore. Its 52-week high and low are 6244.65 and 3844.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST ICRA Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5640.55, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹5568.2

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST ICRA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months4.94%
6 Months18.02%
YTD23.61%
1 Year42.7%
19 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5640.55, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹5568.2

19 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5579.05 on last trading day

