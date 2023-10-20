Hello User
ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 5631.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5605.85 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA

ICRA's stock opened at 5636.4 and closed at 5568.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 5660, while the lowest price recorded was 5614.15. The company's market capitalization is 5415.94 crores. The 52-week high for ICRA's stock is 6244.65, and the 52-week low is 3844.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 27 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST ICRA share price live: Today's Price range

ICRA stock had a low price of 5560 and a high price of 5608.65 today.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST ICRA Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA trading at ₹5605.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹5631.45

The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is 5605.85. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -25.6, suggesting a decrease of 25.6 in the stock's price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST ICRA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months6.55%
6 Months17.3%
YTD24.75%
1 Year41.96%
20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5568.2 on last trading day

On the last day of ICRA trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 27 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was 5568.2.

