ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

ICRA's stock opened at ₹5636.4 and closed at ₹5568.2 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5660, while the lowest price recorded was ₹5614.15. The company's market capitalization is ₹5415.94 crores. The 52-week high for ICRA's stock is ₹6244.65, and the 52-week low is ₹3844.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 27 shares.
ICRA stock had a low price of ₹5560 and a high price of ₹5608.65 today.
The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5605.85. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -25.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹25.6 in the stock's price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|6.55%
|6 Months
|17.3%
|YTD
|24.75%
|1 Year
|41.96%
On the last day of ICRA trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 27 shares traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹5568.2.
