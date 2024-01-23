ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA's stock opened at ₹5660 and closed at ₹5639.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹5700 and a low of ₹5607. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5393.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4182.6. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.