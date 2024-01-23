Hello User
ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 5639.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5607 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA's stock opened at 5660 and closed at 5639.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 5700 and a low of 5607. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5393.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6244.65 and the 52-week low is 4182.6. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5607, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5639.95

The current price of ICRA stock is 5607, with a net change of -32.95 and a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 32.95 points or 0.58% compared to the previous trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5639.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICRA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 164. The closing price for the shares was 5639.95.

