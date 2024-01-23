ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA's stock opened at ₹5660 and closed at ₹5639.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹5700 and a low of ₹5607. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5393.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4182.6. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ICRA stock is ₹5607, with a net change of -32.95 and a percent change of -0.58. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 32.95 points or 0.58% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for ICRA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 164. The closing price for the shares was ₹5639.95.
