ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA stocks plunge in today's trading

On the last day of trading, ICRA had an open price of ₹5608.65 and a close price of ₹5631.45. The stock reached a high of ₹5646.3 and a low of ₹5560 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5416.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65, while the 52-week low is ₹3844.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 43.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5351.05, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹5621.35
The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5351.05, which represents a 4.81% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -270.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
ICRA share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for ICRA stock is ₹5521.1, while the low price is ₹5338.35.
ICRA share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Quess Corp
|420.9
|-8.3
|-1.93
|613.1
|337.45
|6238.98
|Magellanic Cloud
|464.05
|0.5
|0.11
|467.0
|77.5
|5423.77
|ICRA
|5371.05
|-250.3
|-4.45
|6244.65
|3844.5
|5166.56
|Gateway Distriparks
|88.95
|-3.14
|-3.41
|93.89
|58.5
|4444.33
|Teamlease Services
|2570.0
|-35.85
|-1.38
|3084.55
|2012.0
|4393.87
ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5350, down -4.83% from yesterday's ₹5621.35
The stock price of ICRA has fallen by 4.83% or ₹271.35. The current price of the stock is ₹5350.
ICRA Live Updates
ICRA
ICRA
ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5413, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹5621.35
The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5413, which represents a percent change of -3.71%. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.71% from its previous value. The net change is -208.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹208.35 in value. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend for ICRA stock.
ICRA share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.07%
|3 Months
|5.9%
|6 Months
|17.34%
|YTD
|24.39%
|1 Year
|38.16%
ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5477.55, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹5621.35
ICRA stock price is currently at ₹5477.55 with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -143.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.56% or ₹143.8.
ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5631.45 on last trading day
On the last day of ICRA's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 43 shares were traded. The closing price for each share was ₹5631.45.
