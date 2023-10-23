Hello User
ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA stocks plunge in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.81 %. The stock closed at 5621.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5351.05 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA

On the last day of trading, ICRA had an open price of 5608.65 and a close price of 5631.45. The stock reached a high of 5646.3 and a low of 5560 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5416.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6244.65, while the 52-week low is 3844.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 43.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5351.05, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹5621.35

The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is 5351.05, which represents a 4.81% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -270.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST ICRA share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for ICRA stock is 5521.1, while the low price is 5338.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST ICRA share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Quess Corp420.9-8.3-1.93613.1337.456238.98
Magellanic Cloud464.050.50.11467.077.55423.77
ICRA5371.05-250.3-4.456244.653844.55166.56
Gateway Distriparks88.95-3.14-3.4193.8958.54444.33
Teamlease Services2570.0-35.85-1.383084.552012.04393.87
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST ICRA share price live: Today's Price range

ICRA stock reached a low price of 5340.7 and a high price of 5521.1 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA trading at ₹5350, down -4.83% from yesterday's ₹5621.35

The stock price of ICRA has fallen by 4.83% or 271.35. The current price of the stock is 5350.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST ICRA Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5413, down -3.71% from yesterday's ₹5621.35

The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is 5413, which represents a percent change of -3.71%. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.71% from its previous value. The net change is -208.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by 208.35 in value. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend for ICRA stock.

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST ICRA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.07%
3 Months5.9%
6 Months17.34%
YTD24.39%
1 Year38.16%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5477.55, down -2.56% from yesterday's ₹5621.35

ICRA stock price is currently at 5477.55 with a percent change of -2.56 and a net change of -143.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.56% or 143.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5631.45 on last trading day

On the last day of ICRA's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 43 shares were traded. The closing price for each share was 5631.45.

