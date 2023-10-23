ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA stocks plunge in today's trading

On the last day of trading, ICRA had an open price of ₹5608.65 and a close price of ₹5631.45. The stock reached a high of ₹5646.3 and a low of ₹5560 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5416.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65, while the 52-week low is ₹3844.5. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 43.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.