Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICRA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 5612.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5650.95 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICRA opened at a price of 5650.55 and closed at 5612.05. The stock reached a high of 5699.45 and a low of 5555.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5435.81 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 6244.65 and a 52-week low of 4182.6. Only 80 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5612.05 on last trading day

On the last day of ICRA's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 80. The closing price for the shares was 5612.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.