ICRA Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

ICRA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ICRA opened at a price of ₹5650.55 and closed at ₹5612.05. The stock reached a high of ₹5699.45 and a low of ₹5555.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5435.81 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹6244.65 and a 52-week low of ₹4182.6. Only 80 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.