ICRA Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 5650.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5544.05 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA's stock opened at 5511 and closed at 5650.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 5619.7, while the lowest price was 5389.6. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5332.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 6244.65 and the 52-week low is 4182.6. A total of 637 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5650.95 on last trading day

On the last day of ICRA BSE trading, a total of 637 shares were traded. The closing price for ICRA BSE shares was 5650.95.

