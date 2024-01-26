ICRA Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA opened at ₹5600 and closed at ₹5605.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹5603.75 and a low of ₹5501.05. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5316.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6244.65 and ₹4182.6 respectively. The BSE volume for ICRA was 174 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST
ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5605.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for ICRA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 174 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was ₹5605.65.