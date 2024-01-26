Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICRA Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 5605.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5526.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA opened at 5600 and closed at 5605.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5603.75 and a low of 5501.05. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5316.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6244.65 and 4182.6 respectively. The BSE volume for ICRA was 174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5605.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ICRA on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 174 shares were traded. The closing price for these shares was 5605.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.