ICRA Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

ICRA Share Price Today : ICRA opened at ₹5600 and closed at ₹5605.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹5603.75 and a low of ₹5501.05. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5316.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6244.65 and ₹4182.6 respectively. The BSE volume for ICRA was 174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.