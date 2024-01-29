Hello User
ICRA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 5605.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5526.9 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : On the last day, ICRA opened at 5600 and closed at 5605.65. The high for the day was 5603.75, while the low was 5501.05. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5316.48 crore. In the past 52 weeks, ICRA's highest price was 6244.65 and the lowest price was 4182.6. The BSE volume for ICRA was 174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST ICRA share price NSE Live :ICRA closed at ₹5605.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the ICRA BSE had a total trading volume of 174 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5605.65.

