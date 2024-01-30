Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA shares plunge as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

ICRA stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 5529.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5485.75 per share. Investors should monitor ICRA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ICRA Stock Price Today

ICRA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ICRA was 5529.9 and the close price was 5529.2. The stock reached a high of 5537.5 and a low of 5400 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is 5276.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6244.65 and the 52-week low is 4182.6. On the BSE, a total of 261 shares of ICRA were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST ICRA share price update :ICRA trading at ₹5485.75, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹5529.2

The current stock price of ICRA is 5485.75 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -43.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% and the value has decreased by 43.45.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST ICRA Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST ICRA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months-10.71%
6 Months-2.77%
YTD-4.25%
1 Year25.39%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST ICRA share price Today :ICRA trading at ₹5485.75, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹5529.2

The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is 5485.75, which represents a decrease of 0.79%. This translates to a net change of -43.45.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST ICRA share price Live :ICRA closed at ₹5529.2 on last trading day

On the last day, ICRA had a trading volume of 261 shares on the BSE. The closing price for ICRA shares on that day was 5529.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!