ICRA share price Today Live Updates : ICRA shares plunge as trading turns bearish

ICRA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ICRA was ₹5529.9 and the close price was ₹5529.2. The stock reached a high of ₹5537.5 and a low of ₹5400 during the day. The market capitalization of ICRA is ₹5276.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6244.65 and the 52-week low is ₹4182.6. On the BSE, a total of 261 shares of ICRA were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ICRA is ₹5485.75 with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -43.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.79% and the value has decreased by ₹43.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|-10.71%
|6 Months
|-2.77%
|YTD
|-4.25%
|1 Year
|25.39%
The current data for ICRA stock shows that the price is ₹5485.75, which represents a decrease of 0.79%. This translates to a net change of -43.45.
On the last day, ICRA had a trading volume of 261 shares on the BSE. The closing price for ICRA shares on that day was ₹5529.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!