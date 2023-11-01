Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 61.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.91 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 62.68 and closed at 61.87. The high for the day was 62.68 and the low was 61.6. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 66,568.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank on that day was 718,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹61.91, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹61.87

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 61.91, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.04. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and there has been a net increase of 0.04 in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹61.87 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.