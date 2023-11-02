Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 61.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.15 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 62.38 and closed at 61.91 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 62.38 and a low of 59.62. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,675.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 74.75 and 42.88 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 764,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a volume of 764,783 shares. The closing price for the stock was 61.91.

