Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 62.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.07 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 61 and closed at 60.15. The highest price reached during the day was 62.67, while the lowest was 60.94. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 67,159.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 657,536.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Overseas Bank40.00.210.5351.018.275609.65
Canara Bank390.92.750.71391.65268.8570914.35
IDBI Bank62.730.270.4374.7542.8867449.82
IDFC First Bank82.60.320.39100.7452.1154665.69
Indian Bank434.68.51.99446.15240.954126.87
03 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is 62.64, while the high price is 63.29.

03 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.07, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹62.46

The current stock price of IDBI Bank is 63.07, with a 0.98% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.61.

03 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-1.19%
6 Months16.06%
YTD15.0%
1 Year43.84%
03 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹62.46, up 3.84% from yesterday's ₹60.15

The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is 62.46. There has been a percent change of 3.84, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.31, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

03 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹60.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, a total of 657,536 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 60.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.