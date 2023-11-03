IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹61 and closed at ₹60.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹62.67, while the lowest was ₹60.94. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹67,159.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank shares was 657,536.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Overseas Bank
|40.0
|0.21
|0.53
|51.0
|18.2
|75609.65
|Canara Bank
|390.9
|2.75
|0.71
|391.65
|268.85
|70914.35
|IDBI Bank
|62.73
|0.27
|0.43
|74.75
|42.88
|67449.82
|IDFC First Bank
|82.6
|0.32
|0.39
|100.74
|52.11
|54665.69
|Indian Bank
|434.6
|8.5
|1.99
|446.15
|240.9
|54126.87
The current day's low price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹62.64, while the high price is ₹63.29.
The current stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹63.07, with a 0.98% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.61.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-1.19%
|6 Months
|16.06%
|YTD
|15.0%
|1 Year
|43.84%
The current data shows that the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹62.46. There has been a percent change of 3.84, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.31, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, a total of 657,536 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹60.15.
