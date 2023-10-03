Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 70.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.7 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank's stock opened at 70.45 and closed at 70.11 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 71.4 and a low of 70.45. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 76,019.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 500,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹70.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDBI Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 500,295. The closing price for the stock was 70.11.

