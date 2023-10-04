IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stock plummets as market sentiment sours

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹71.94 and closed at ₹70.7. The high for the day was ₹71.94, while the low was ₹70.07. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹75,879.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 373,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IDBI Bank is ₹70.57. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decline in the stock price by ₹0.13.
On the last day, IDBI Bank had a BSE volume of 373,193 shares, and the closing price was ₹70.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!