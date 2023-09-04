IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹62.7 and closed at ₹60.13. The stock's high for the day was ₹65.45, while the low was ₹62.7. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹69,030.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹66.9, while the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,744 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of IDBI Bank stock is ₹63.85, which represents a 6.19% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.72.
