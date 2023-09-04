Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank sees gains in trading today

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 6.19 %. The stock closed at 60.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 62.7 and closed at 60.13. The stock's high for the day was 65.45, while the low was 62.7. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 69,030.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 66.9, while the 52-week low is 36.6. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,744 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹63.85, up 6.19% from yesterday's ₹60.13

The current price of IDBI Bank stock is 63.85, which represents a 6.19% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.72.

04 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹60.13 on last trading day

On the last day of IDBI Bank's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,263,044. The closing price of the shares was 60.13.

