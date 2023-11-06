Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 62.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.11 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at 63.29 and closed at 62.46. The stock had a high of 63.29 and a low of 61.95. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is 66,783.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75 and the 52-week low is 42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 332,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

