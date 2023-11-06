IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹63.29 and closed at ₹62.46. The stock had a high of ₹63.29 and a low of ₹61.95. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is ₹66,783.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75 and the 52-week low is ₹42.88. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 332,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.