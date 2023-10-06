Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks slide in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 69.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.79 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IDBI Bank was 70.19, and it closed at 69.51. The highest price reached during the day was 70.59, while the lowest was 68.31. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently 73,965.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.75, and the 52-week low is 36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank on the last trading day was 562,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹68.79, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹69.51

The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is 68.79 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -0.72. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the value has decreased by 0.72. Overall, the stock price for IDBI Bank has seen a negative movement.

06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹69.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IDBI Bank on the BSE had a total volume of 562,120 shares. The closing price for the day was 69.51.

