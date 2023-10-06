IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank stocks slide in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IDBI Bank was ₹70.19, and it closed at ₹69.51. The highest price reached during the day was ₹70.59, while the lowest was ₹68.31. The market capitalization of IDBI Bank is currently ₹73,965.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.75, and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for IDBI Bank on the last trading day was 562,120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IDBI Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹68.79 with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -0.72.

