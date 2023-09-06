IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹65.21 and closed at ₹64.96. The high for the day was ₹71.25, while the low was ₹65.21. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹75,567.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹66.9 and ₹36.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,861,023 shares.
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that its price is ₹71.26, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 0.98. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% from its previous value and has a net increase of 0.98.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.0%
|3 Months
|20.87%
|6 Months
|42.58%
|YTD
|29.07%
|1 Year
|62.01%
The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is ₹70.28. There has been a percent change of 8.19, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 5.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a notable increase in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 5,861,023 shares. The closing price for IDBI Bank shares was ₹64.96.
