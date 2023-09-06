Hello User
IDBI Bank share price Today Live Updates : IDBI Bank shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 70.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.26 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 65.21 and closed at 64.96. The high for the day was 71.25, while the low was 65.21. The market capitalization of the bank is 75,567.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 66.9 and 36.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,861,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST IDBI Bank share price update :IDBI Bank trading at ₹71.26, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹70.28

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that its price is 71.26, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 0.98. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% from its previous value and has a net increase of 0.98.

06 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST IDBI Bank Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST IDBI Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.0%
3 Months20.87%
6 Months42.58%
YTD29.07%
1 Year62.01%
06 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Today :IDBI Bank trading at ₹70.28, up 8.19% from yesterday's ₹64.96

The current data for IDBI Bank stock shows that the price is 70.28. There has been a percent change of 8.19, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 5.32, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock has shown a notable increase in value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹64.96 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for IDBI Bank was 5,861,023 shares. The closing price for IDBI Bank shares was 64.96.

