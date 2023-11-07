IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at ₹62.31 and closed at ₹62.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹62.91, while the lowest price was ₹61.94. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹66,987.47 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹74.75 and a low of ₹42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 451,893 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
IDBI Bank share price Live :IDBI Bank closed at ₹62.11 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume of IDBI Bank was 451,893 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹62.11.