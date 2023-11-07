Hello User
IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

IDBI Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 62.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDBI Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDBI Bank

On the last day, IDBI Bank's stock opened at 62.31 and closed at 62.11. The highest price reached during the day was 62.91, while the lowest price was 61.94. The market capitalization of the bank is 66,987.47 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 74.75 and a low of 42.88. The BSE volume for the day was 451,893 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

