IDBI Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day, IDBI Bank opened at ₹71.3 and closed at ₹70.28. The stock reached a high of ₹72.84 and a low of ₹69.3. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹75,277.57 crore. The 52-week high is ₹71.25 and the 52-week low is ₹36.6. The BSE volume for the day was 2,364,492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.